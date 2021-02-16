‘Beautiful couple’ laid to rest

Joint funeral for pair tragically killed in Valentine’s weekend collision

Owen McMullan and Brigid Wilkinson who lost their lives in a car accident near Ballycastle on Friday evening.

TRIBUTES have poured in for a local couple who tragically lost their lives in a devastating car crash last Friday evening.

Armoy man Owen McMullan (25) and his partner Brigid Wilkinson (21), originally from Ballycastle died following the two vehicle collision on the Moyarget Road.

The couple, parents to three young children, will be buried following a joint funeral service at St Patrick's and St Brigid's Church, Ballycastle, this morning (Tuesday).

