Animal carcasses dumped on Orra mountain, dead pigs wash up on Cushendun beach... welcome to scenic North Antrim!

SDLP Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop has hit out at those who have carried out illegal dumping on the scenic beauty spot of Orra mountain.



The Glens Councillor said there was up to 30 bags dumped on land, some of which contained animal carcasses.



She told The Chronicle: “I am shocked and disgusted to learn of illegal dumping in the remote road on Orra Mountain.

“I am sure there are around 30 big bags and some of them contain dead animals.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*