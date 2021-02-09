Cllr McShane hits out at dumping at Altnahinch!

SINN Féin Councillor, Cara McShane, has appealed for people to report dumping to the Council and to take their rubbish home, after a massive community effort was made in Loughgiel over the weekend to clean-up the area at Altanahinch Dam.



Local Councillor, Cara McShane, said: “Over the past number of weeks, there has been a significant amount of dumping and rubbish left at Altnahinch Dam.

"This is a beautiful part of North Antrim with some of the most spectacular views and sounds around the reservoir with the towering dam, falling water and surrounding countryside.

"It is an area which is frequented by many people, who are trying to make the most of the outdoors."

