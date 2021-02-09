Bushmills man had over 1,000 child abuse images

NSPCC calls for ‘comprehensive online safety bill’ in wake of sentence

Bushmills man had over 1,000 child abuse images

Jonathan McGregor

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

A 50-year-old man has avoided jail despite admitting to possessing over 1000 child abuse images on his PlayStation console and mobile phone.

Jonathan McGregor, 50, who now lives in Mount Pleasant, Bushmills, plead guilty to possessing indecent images of children between 18 October 2019 and 3 March 2020.

After avoiding jail, the defendant was made subject to social work supervision for two years and will remain on the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Murder trial ten years on

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Murder trial ten years on

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282