Plans lodged for Glens vodka distillery

OLD Bushmills will have a North Antrim rival if ambitious new plans for a distillery in Cushendall are approved by planners.



A proposal which includes a visitor centre was lodged with the council last month by newly established firm, Glens of Antrim Distillery Ltd. which is a sister company of Glens of Antrim Potatoes.



Its understood their plan is to distil vodka from locally produced spuds.



The company has acquired a site next to the A2 Coast Road on the outskirts of the village.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*