More arrests in murder investigation

Detectives from the Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 33 year old Steven Peck following a serious assault in Ballymoney on 3rd January have today arrested two women, aged 46 and 29, in the Dervock and Ballymoney areas in connection with his death.

The 46 year old has been arrested on suspicion of  assisting offenders and the 29 year old on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Detective Inspector Miller said: “Police received a report at 7:40pm on Sunday, 3rd January of an injured man who was found on the ground on a pathway close to football pitches at the back of the leisure centre on Garryduff Road in the town. 
“Steven, who was badly beaten, sustained a head injury sadly passed away on Saturday 9th January, in the Royal Victoria Hospital”

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious on Garryduff Road or within the pathway of the Garryduff Road area adjacent to the leisure centre sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday 3rd January, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1408 03/01/21 . An online report can be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

 

