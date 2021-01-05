Lockdown measures trigger increase in anti-social behaviour

Role of parents highlighted by PCSP Chair after release of latest statistics

Graph showing the jump in anti-social behaviour coinciding with the introduction of lock down measures.

Lisa Gregg

Reporter:

Lisa Gregg

Email:

lisa.gregg@thechronicle.uk.com

THE introduction of lockdown measures contributed to a surge in anti-social behaviour across Causeway Coast and Glens, new figures reveal.

PSNI statistics show that in the 12 months to December 2020, incidents increased by 23.4 per cent compared to the same period one year earlier.

The most severe restrictions came into force on March 23 coinciding neatly with a wave of disorder, according to the report.
Police say the measures had “a substantial impact” on levels of anti-social behaviour.

