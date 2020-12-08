Ballycastle foodbank ‘overwhelmed’ by generosity of communities

BALLYCASTLE Food Bank held a food collection in the Ballycastle Co-op store on Saturday.



The food will be used to make hampers for those who need some extra help this Christmas.



Eleanor Haye's of Ballycastle foodbank told The Chronicle: “Ballycastle Foodbank has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the communities in the town, Cushendall and Rathlin for the amazing support over these last few days.

