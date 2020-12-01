Ulster-Scots community set to be recognised as ‘national minority’

THE Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission has said that the decision by the UK government to formally recognise the Ulster-Scots community as a national minority group is “very significant.”

Dr David Russell made his remarks in an interview to the Chronicle for Ulster-Scots Language Week where he discussed the progress made in this past year in relation to Ulster-Scots.

One year ago David discussed the subject of 'The Human Rights framework as it applies to Ulster-Scots identity,' in a previous interview as well as work being done with the Ulster-Scots Agency.

Commenting on work done, Dr Russell said: “Covid has put us on the back foot certainly, but we haven't been resting on our laurels.

