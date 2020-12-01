Over £11,000 raised for Marie Curie in memory of Sean

A CHARITY truck run held in memory of Sean McAlonan has raised over £11,000 for Marie Curie.



The Memorial Truck Run was held on Sunday November 22 in Ballycastle and the surrounding area and was attended by 150 vehicles.



The lorries and tractors came from far and wide, Armagh, Donegal and Scotland to name a few, as well as those from closer to home.



Due to the Covid pandemic the money couldn't be counted right after the event, but speaking to a McAlonan family member on Monday, they were delighted with the current total.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*