After Covid comes Brexit

WILL Brexit replace Covid in obstructing oversees tourists wishing to visit Causeway Coast and Glens?



That was the question posed by Mayor Mark Fielding, when he appeared before an influential Stormont Committee earlier this month.



Alderman Fielding and a senior council official had been asked to contribute to a fact finding exercise on concerns over the end of the EU withdrawal transition period.



Representatives from each district contributed to the Executive Office Committee hearings over two days of evidence gathering.

Alderman Fielding reminded members of the significance tourism plays in the borough's economy.



But, he said long term there were fears our share of the international market would dwindle.

