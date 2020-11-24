Ballycastle firm creates new air steriliser that kills 99.9999% of airborne pathogens including Coronavirus

ANEW technology created in Northern Ireland hopes to transform how we live and work during the current pandemic and beyond.



The Ilimex UV-C Air Steriliser, which completed a second phase of testing at Ulster University this month, has been proven to uniquely kill viruses and bacteria, as well as improving air quality in the environment in which it is installed.



Air sterilisation has more recently become a major concern, following studies that suggest it is now considered the dominant method of transmission for Covid-19.

