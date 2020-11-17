Quay Road playing fields damaged

‘Are these vandals parents going to pay for the damaged property?’ - Alderman Baird

Quay Road playing fields damaged

Damage done to the Quay Road playing fields in Ballycastle

Lisa Gregg

Reporter:

Lisa Gregg

Email:

lisa.gregg@thechronicle.uk.com

A CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Councillor has said that vandalism in the Ballycastle area is “costing the local ratepayers a fortune in repairs.”

Alderman Joan Baird also warned that major work scheduled for Quay Road playing fields may be put in jeopardy after the football pitch was targeted.

Although not the first time damage has occurred at the well used playing fields, Alderman Baird said vandalism such as this not only costs the Council hours of man power, large sums of money but also hands a bill to the ratepayers.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282