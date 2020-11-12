Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Dungannon

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Dungannon
A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Dungannon.

Detectives have arrested the 29-year-old following an overnight incident in the Granville Industrial Estaste in Dungannon.

It’s understood two males, both 25, were threatened by another two men armed with handguns at around 10.40pm.

Shots were fired at one of the men as he ran away however thankfully he was not struck.

Detectives in Mid-Ulster CID are working to establish the full circumstances and are appealing for information.

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 38 12/11/20 or alternatively please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

