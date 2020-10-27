Tourism events in line for ‘recovery fund’

Tourism events in line for ‘recovery fund’

One of the events set to benefit form the council’s recovery fund - the NW200.

A COUNCIL committee has voted to withdraw grants for outside bodies that put on some of the borough’s biggest summer events.

Instead members have agreed to establish a ‘recovery fund’ to help organisers through the pandemic, whether or not events take place next year.

Last year the council budgeted around £250,000 to assist organisers of mostly summer season events, from large sporting fixtures like the Supercup NI and NW200 to more modest community festivals such as the Pirates of Portrush.

