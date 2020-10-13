McShane’s forensic audit demand rejected - again

A COUNCILLOR has failed to secure a vote sanctioning a forensic audit of council finances.



DUP mayor Mark Fielding ruled against the motion under standing orders limiting the resubmission of proposals that have already failed.



Councillor Padraig McShane was told he must launch the formal call-in process that requires backing 15 per cent of the chamber if the vote was to go ahead.



According to the mayor, his forensic audit request was all but identical to a motion rejected by the council last month – a claim disputed by Councillor McShane.



The independent councillor's demand came at an online meeting of the full council on Tuesday evening.

