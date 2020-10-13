Councillor warns of tourists ‘setting off on the wrong side of the road’

Mistake the likely cause of Dark Hedges tragedy, claims Councillor Baird

The Dark Hedges, scene of a recent fatal crash.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

ROADS officials have promised to assess the effectiveness of signs advising foreign tourists to keep to the left hand side of the road.

Concerns were raised by the UUP's Joan Baird at an online meeting between Department of Infrastructure chiefs and elected members of Causeway Coast and Glens Council on Tuesday.

Clllr Baird told Northern Divisional Roads Manager, David Porter fears were growing around the borough's many attractions.

“As you probably know we have had quite a few cases of people setting off on the wrong side of the road,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

