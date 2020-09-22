‘Horrific and barbarous assault’ condemned

THE perpetrators of Saturday's (Sept ember 19) attack on Ballykenver Road near Stranocum have no right “to inflict their sinister and warped form of justice on anyone”, a local councillor has said.



DUP Cllr John McAuley made his remarks as police have said they are treating the incident as a “paramilitary-style attack”.



PSNI Inspector Stephen McCafferty said: “We received a report at 10:20pm on Saturday that three men forced their way into a house and shot a man, in his arms and legs.



“We are treating this brutal shooting as a paramilitary-style attack. This is despicable and should not happen in a civilised society.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*