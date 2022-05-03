Causeway Coast Amateur event returns to north coast this summer

Following cancellation due to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021 the Causeway Coast Amateur returns this year.

One of the world's largest amateur golfing tournaments, this year's event takes place from June 6-10 and will be played at Royal Portrush Valley Links, Castlerock, Ballycastle and Ballyliffin Old Links.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey is the event sponsor for 2022 and organisers wish to pass on thanks to Patrick Morgan of Proximo the UK distributors for the Bushmills brand and Colum Egan Master Distiller at Bushmills Distillery for their continued support.

Thanks also go to Tourism NI for their assistance with the promotion of the tournament.

Participant numbers have increased with 618 competitors registered.

It is felt that the increase is down in part to the legacy effect from the 2019 Open Championship having been held at Royal Portrush.

For the first time, the tournament will have a nominated charity. The chosen charity this year is Prostate Cancer UK.

Representatives will be on hand at the Opening Ceremony in Castlerock Golf Club on Sunday June 5 to highlight the charity's work and to offer advice.

There are still a few spaces available.

To book on line to www.causewaycoastgolf.com or telephone 7927 561775 before May 5.

