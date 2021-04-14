Sandy Scott withdraws from GB and Ireland Walker Cup team

SANDY Scott has withdrawn from the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team due to a wrist injury.



First reserve, Jack Dyer, will now take his place in the side to play the United States of America at Seminole Golf Club on 8 and 9 May.



Jake Bolton moves to first reserve with USA based Englishman Joe Pagdin added as second reserve.



Representing Florida State University, Pagdin has achieved top ten finishes in the Florida Gators Invitational this season and in 2020, the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods and Western Amateur Championship. He has also represented GB&I in the Jacques Leglise Trophy and England in the R&A Boys’ Home Internationals and the European Boys Amateur Team Championship.



The GB&I team:



Barclay Brown (20, Hallamshire, England)



Jack Dyer (23, Boyce Hill, England)



Alex Fitzpatrick (22, Hallamshire, England)



Angus Flanagan (21, St George’s Hill, England)



Ben Jones (21, Northamptonshire County, England)



Matty Lamb (23, Hexham, England)



Joe Long (23, Lansdown, England)



John Murphy (22, Kinsale, Ireland)



Mark Power (20, Kilkenny, Ireland)



Ben Schmidt (18, Rotherham, England)



Reserves



1. Jake Bolton (22, Ogbourne Downs, England)

2. Joe Pagdin (19, Lake Nona, USA)



Captain:



Stuart Wilson (43, Forfar, Scotland)