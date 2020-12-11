Golfers back on the fairways

Translink bosses advise passengers to plan ahead
A busy scene at Bushfoot Golf Club on Friday after golfers were given the green light to return to playing. WK51KC18SP
THERE were packed fairways across the north coast's golf courses on Friday as golfers returned to their sport after an absence of several weeks.
Golf, like many sports, had been put on hold following guidelines set out by the NI Executive.
Those restrictions ran out at midnight on Friday and just hours later the first golfers were out on their local course.
As ever, check out The Chronicle on Tuesday morning for the latest scores from around the clubs.