Ulster-Scots and Irish strategy reports out for consultation

THE recommendations of the Expert Advisory Panels for an Irish Language Strategy and an Ulster-Scots Language, Heritage & Culture Strategy have been published, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has announced.

Speaking on Monday March 7, the Communities Minister said: “Last June I announced work on the development of the Irish Language Strategy and the Ulster-Scots Language, Heritage and Culture Strategy with the establishment of Expert Advisory Panels.

“The panels were made up of representatives from across academia and the Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture, and Irish language sectors. Each panel was asked to bring forward recommendations to help inform the strategies.

“I am now delighted that the Expert Advisory Panel Recommendations Reports have been published. These are available on the Department’s website in English, Irish and Ulster-Scots. I have also issued a public ‘Call for Views’ on the recommendations.

Minister Hargey met members of the Expert Advisory Panels at the Ulster Folk Museum where she also heard about the National Museums NI Languages of Ulster Project which includes Language trails such as Cúl-Trá-il exploring the story of the Irish Language and an Ulster-Scots Virtual tour which explores the heritage, culture and history of places with an Ulster-Scots connection.

The Minister continued: “I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the time and effort of the Expert Advisory Panels. Their considerable wealth of knowledge and experience, and their wide range of expertise, has been invaluable.”

The Expert Advisory Panel’s report (Irish Language https://www.communities-ni.gov.uk/publications/irish-language-strategy-expert-advisory-panel-recommendation-report) and the Expert Advisory Panel’s report (Ulster-Scots, Language, Heritage and Culture https://www.communities-ni.gov.uk/publications/ulster-scots-language-heritage-and-culture-strategy-expert-advisory-panel-recommendation-report ) are available on the Department’s website.