Antrim looking to bridge 17-year gap

THE first two trophies in the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships will be presented this Saturday when the Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships finals take place as part of an all-Ulster double-header in Kingspan Breffni, Co. Cavan.

In the first match of the day Armagh take on Cavan, as the Orchard County chase a first Premier Junior title since 1993, whilst Cavan are aiming to lift the Kay Mills Cup for the first time in what has already been a trophy-laden year for them, having won the Nancy Murray Cup just a few weeks ago.

In the day’s second match, Antrim and Down go head-to-head to decide the Intermediate final.

Antrim are chasing a first title at this level since 2003, whilst Down are aiming for to bridge a gap that stretches back to 1998 since they claimed the Jack McGrath Cup.

Both fixtures will be broadcast live on the RTÉ News Channel as well online via the RTÉ Player worldwide and the BBC iPlayer.

Ahead of the finals, Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta Kathleen Woods said: “I am looking forward to Saturday’s Finals which should be a wonderful occasion.

“It is heartening to see four Ulster sides taking part which should make for a unique occasion and which highlights the development of the game within these counties.

“For the players of Antrim, Armagh, Cavan and Down it promises to be a momentous day as they represent their families, clubs and counties in an All-Ireland final which is the pinnacle for any player.

"I wish them all the best of luck and hope that we have two exciting games for the audiences at home and abroad to enjoy.”

Stuart Trotter, Branch Manager for Ireland, Liberty Insurance said: “As proud sponsor of the All-Ireland Camogie Championships since 2014, Liberty Insurance is delighted to wish these four inspiring captains and their teams the best of luck ahead of the All-Ireland Intermediate & Premier Junior Championships Finals this weekend.

"Throughout this challenging year Liberty has continued to put people first in the fight against COVID-19, from our €1.85million donation to ALONE, Barnardos and Pieta on behalf of our customers, to ensuring this year’s Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championship reached every home in Ireland – at a time when the escapism of sport is very much needed.

“We have worked with the Camogie Association to ensure that the Championship ran - and continues to run - with complete adherence to public health guidelines.

"In these uncertain times, one thing is steadfast – the health and safety of each player, team and supporter is our number one priority.

"We’re really excited for what will no doubt be very memorable finals this weekend and we encourage all camogie supporters to tune in and support what will no doubt be electrifying exhibitions of camogie.”