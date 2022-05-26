Ladies are back in 'Toon'

BALLYMONEY United Ladies FC and Ballymoney United Ladies FC Reserves have started their league campaigns for the 2022 season.

The Reserves recently recorded their first victory with newly appointed manager Ricki Laverty while the first team squad continue their three year unbeaten run within the NIWFA leagues, sitting top of Division Three.

Ballymoney United Ladies FC played their top of the table clash last week at home against Greenisland Ladies FC.

A comprehensive 7-1 sees the girls go top of the league table and continue their recent good form under manager Nigel Tohill.

The 'Player of the Match' award went to Lorraine McConaghie who returned to competitive action after an incredible ten years out, during which time she battled against a number of serious injuries.

"It was like she has never been away," explained club captain Lauren Marshall.

"The whole club is delighted to have Lorraine back on the pitch, she brings great experience and determination into the squad and is such a great figure to have around the club.

"There is so much to look forward to this season for Ballymoney United Ladies, across both squads," she added.

Meanwhile, the Reserves welcomed Moneyslane Ladies FC to the Toon last week and both sides hit the net, worked extremely hard and showed great sportsmanship but it was the Toon Ladies who came out on top with a 4-2 victory.

Goalscorers: Charlotte Gault, Shannon Friel, Niya McIntyre X2.

Player of the Match, Niya McIntyre.

Reserves captain Megan McLaughlin continues to praise her squad for their immaculate efforts and dedication they show towards the team.



Laura Dowey on international duty

Ballymoney United Firsts player Laura Dowey has also recently returned from International duty for Northern Ireland U15s where she represented her country for the annual Bob Docherty tournament in England.

Laura received the Player of the Match award against England as she continues to impress - yet another young rising star coming from the Toon who shows great dedication to the club.

All support welcome towards the Ladies Club as always.

"We want to thank our sponsors for the season ahead, John Marshall Tractor and Agricultural Services, Ballymoney for the firsts and Bruce Baillie, McDonald's Coleraine for the reserves. All updates, news and fixtures are available on Ballymoneys social media channels on Facebook and Instagram," added Lauren Marshall.