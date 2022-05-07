Coleraine away to Larne in play-off game on Tuesday

COLERAINE will play Larne at Inver Park on Tuesday night as the battle for the sole remaining European place reaches its climax.

The play-off fixture was finally confirmed on Saturday following Crusaders' dramatic Irish Cup win over Ballymena Utd at Windsor Park.

The other semi-final, played the same evening, sees Glentoran host Glenavon at the Oval.

The respective winners will then meet in Friday night's final, with the game to be played at the home ground of the highest placed finalist in the league standings.

So, after somewhat of an indifferent season, Oran Kearney's men have two games in which to rescue their season and zsecure their place in next season's UEFA Conference League.

More on this story in Tuesday's newspaper.

European Playoffs

The dates and competing clubs in the play-off series for the place in the qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League are as follows:-

Tuesday 10 May 2022

Semi-final 1 – Glentoran v Glenavon

Semi-final 2 – Larne v Coleraine

Friday 13 May 2022

Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2

(Match to be played at the home ground of highest placed finalist in the league standings)