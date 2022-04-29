IRISH LEAGUE PREVIEW: It all comes down to this for Reds and Blues

It’s set to be one of the biggest final days in the history of Irish League football as Linfield and Cliftonville battle it out for the Gibson Cup.

Linfield have the advantage of being one point in front of their North Belfast rivals, with both sides being held to stalemates last week against Larne and Crusaders respectively.

The Blues host a Coleraine side which got back to winning ways last week against Glentoran. David Healy is looking to secure his third league title, and is sure to have the encouragement of the home supporters behind him at Windsor Park.

It’s the Glens who stand in the way of Paddy McLaughlin’s Reds, who are looking to get their hands on the Gibson Cup for the sixth time – the last time being in 2013-14. Glentoran were the last team to beat Cliftonville in the league, with the East Belfast side winning 2-1 at Solitude.

You would be forgiven for forgetting that there are four other games on in the Danske Bank Premiership with everything else settled.

Relegated Warrenpoint Town will play their final game in the Premiership for one season at least away to Glenavon, while play-off consigned Portadown host Carrick Rangers at Shamrock Park.

Ballymena United, who booked a place in the Irish Cup final after beating Newry City at Mourneview Park on Tuesday, go to Dungannon Swifts, while in the top half of the table Larne and Crusaders meet at Seaview.

All of Saturday’s fixtures kick off at the later time of 5.30pm with Linfield and Cliftonville’s games both being streamed on the BBC iPlayer.