Coleraine leave it late to draw with Larne

A GOAL in added time from 'supersub' Matthew Shevlin secured a deserved share of the points for Coleraine against Larne on Tuesday night.

Shevlin was in the right place at the right time in the 94th minute to lash the ball past Larne keeper Conor Devlin for his 19th goal of the season.

It was no less than the hosts deserved after they showed great tenacity to recover from conceding the game's opening goal to former fans' favourite Ben Doherty in the 71st minute.

Lee Lynch dispossessed Rodney Brown before transferring the ball to Doherty, unmarked inside the Coleraine penalty area.

The midfielder quickly got the ball out of his feet before directing a left foot shot into the far corner past a helpless Gareth Deane.

Coleraine responded well to the conceding of the goal and forced their way back into affairs, particularly following the introduction of Shevlin and fellow sub'

However, they rode their luck at times, not least when Davy McDaid, another sub, this time for Larne, outpaced the home defence and chipped Deane, only for his effort to strike the post.

Almost immediately, Coleraine swept downfield to level, Shevlin pouncing after Devlin had parried Josh Carson's initial shot.

The result sees little movement in terms of the league table but what it does do is provide much needed momentum for Coleraine ahead of Friday night's Irish Cup quarter-final tie against Cliftonville at Solitude.

Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney admitted afterwards that the character shown by his players will prove invaluable in what he called 'the business end of the season' with a cup quarter-final followed hy important league games and a League Cup final to come in the next couple of weeks.