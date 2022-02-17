NIFL chief welcomes assurances from Minister for Communities

This afternoon (Thursday), the NI Football League held a meeting with the Minister for Communities’ and Irish FA following the events of earlier this week.

NIFL thank the Minister for her time and welcome assurances received from her in relation to the 'Sub Regional Stadia Programme.'

NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor stated: “It’s been a difficult week for all our clubs but I welcome the Ministers response to our concerns this afternoon.

"We held an open and frank discussion and we received assurances: the programme will proceed as planned, acknowledgment that an increase on the £36m is required and is being sought, and the programme remains a flagship project for the Executive.

"Communication is key in the delivery of this programme going forward and I hope to see it delivered in a timely manner," added the former Cliftonville chairman.



