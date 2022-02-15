Coleraine make hard work of Warenpoint Town win

COLERAINE were given a helping hand by opponents Warrenpoint Town as they consolidated their place in the top six of the Danske Bank Premiership on Tuesday evening.

The county Down visitors provided their hosts with two own goals as they went down to an unfortunate 2-1 defeat.

The result sees Oran Kearney's side move to within one point of fifth-placed Larne having played the same number of games.

Equally importantly, Coleraine's 12th league win of the campaign sees them stretch their advantage over seventh-placed Ballymena Utd to five points, having played a game more.

Tuesday's visitors belied their lowly league position - bottom going into the game but having secured a resounding 4-2 win over Carrick Rangers at the weekend - with a bright opening.

Steven Ball forced Coleraine keeper Gareth Deane into a smart save from a well-taken free-kick while Luke Wade Slater should have done better when he was given time and space to control the ball before volleying narrowly wide of the target.

The same player threatened again just before the break when he raced clear from the halfway line but Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell did brilliantly to race back and block the shot at the expense of a corner.

The home side were much improved after the interval, no doubt after a few choice words from their manager, and they were on the front foot pretty much from the restart.

And their efforts were rewarded early in the second period when Jamie Glackin's corner was deflected into his own net by Ward Slater, on target this time, but for the wrong team.

It remained 1-0 until 15 minutes from full-time when sub' Alan O'Sullivan turned quickly to get his shot away. Gareth Deane looked to have the shot covered but inexplicably the ball squirmed out of the keeper's hands and into the net.

It was a horrible moment for a man who has been a star for Coleraine so often since his arrival from Linfield but his blushes were spared as his team-mates rescued a winner in the dying minutes.

Josh Carson, who had come on as a second half sub, fizzed a cross in from the left hand side, just begging to be hit. Unfortunately, it was 'Point defender Daniel Byrne who got on the end of the cross, his bullet header crashing off the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net past a helpless McMullan in the away goal.

And that was that. Coleraine's well-honed game management saw them over the line on a night when Warrenpoint Town will believe they should have taken something from the game.

They will get an immediate chance to put that right when the teams meet again this Saturday, this time at Milltown.

See you there...

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Brown, Jarvis (McLaughlin ’80 mins), McKendry (Carson ’25 mins), Lowry, O’Donnell, Glackin, Traynor (Wilson ’80 mins), Allen, Mitchell (Shevlin ’68 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Bradley, Kelly.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: McMullan, Ball, Hand, Dillon, McCaffrey (Wixted ’58 mins), Gallagher, Wade Slater, Moorhouse (A O’Sullivan ’66 mins), McKenna (Leddy ’78 mins), Byrne, R O’Sullivan.

Subs Not Used: Coleman (GK), Quinn, Wilson.

Referee: Ben McMaster