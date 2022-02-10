Coleraine quarter-final to be streamed on BBC NI

Bannsiders tie at Cliftonville switched to the Friday night

Coleraine quarter-final to be streamed on BBC NI

Coleraine defeated Portadown in the second round.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

BBC Sport NI will be streaming the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup quarter-final between Cliftonville and Coleraine early next month.

Cliftonville are set to welcome Coleraine to Solitude on Friday March 4 in what is a repeat of the 2018 Irish Cup decider, in which the Bannsiders triumphed.

Both sides enjoyed wins over fellow NIFL Danske Bank Premiership opposition in the second round of this season’s competition. Coleraine defeated Portadown 2-0 and the Reds beat Carrick Rangers 1-0 at Taylor’s Avenue.

The tie between Cliftonville and Coleraine is set to be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website. It’s scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm on 4 March.

The other ties in the last eight will be staged the following day.

They will include Ballymena United or Portstewart (at home) v Larne. The original R2 match between Ballymena and the NIFL Premier Intermediate team was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Ballymena Showgrounds. It has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday (15 February).

The two other quarter-final ties will see Crusaders hosting Dungannon Swifts and Glentoran tackling the only Championship side in the quarters, current league leaders Newry City.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282