Emotional return for former players

FORMER Coleraine defender Stuart McLean has vowed not leave it another 30 years before he’s back at the Showgrounds.

The one-time fans’ favourite returned to his former club for the first time in three decades at the weekend accompanied by former colleagues Derek Cook and Greg O’Dowd.

The old team-mates were guests of the club at the Linfield game and all three admitted to loving the trip down memory lane and meeting up with old friends.

McLean, of course, left Coleraine for Linfield back in the mid-nineties which left him in a delicate position but he admitted that by the end of the game there was no doubting where his allegiances lie.

“I was a wee bit apprehensive about coming back to be honest, for no particular reason, but I totally embraced it and everybody seemed to embrace me,” admitted McLean.

“When the second goal went in I felt myself naturally cheering so you can take from that what you will.

“Coleraine’s a club that's obviously close to my heart – they gave me my start playing football - and I’d love to see the club continuing to develop, especially for the community.

“We had some great times, we had some tough times, but you needed the tough times to appreciate the good.

“Unfortunately for me, the last game I played was the day we got relegated against Ballymena. I did everything I could that day but it was just wasnae enough and I've not been back since,” he added.

The untimely death of another former team-mate and fellow Scot Allan Ewing last year inspired Stuart to make the weekend’s emotional journey.

“It was only the events with big Al, sometimes you need a wee push in life to go and do things,” continued Stuart.

Sometimes you forget that you done it, that you played here; it's like somebody else has done it. You move on, I’m married 20 years, and I’ve two kids.

“You forget how this was a massive part of your life and a massive part of who you become. To come back and sample that again - and get back on the red eye flight his morning - it's been great.

“Big Al’s always in my thoughts. It makes you re-evaluate and sometimes you just need that wee push to do what you should have been doing. Sometimes it takes an event to push you in that right direction.

“Today takes me back to my first day here – I didn't know what to expect - but it's been much better than I thought would be. I had no expectations but I've loved every minute of it.”