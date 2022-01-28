North west rivals to meet at Mullaghacall

THERE'S no doubting where the game of the day is on Saturday in terms of local interest in the Premier Intermediate League.

Yes, all roads lead to Mullaghacall as Portstewart entertain Limavady United in what looks likely to be an intriguing clash between two ambitious clubs.

The Roesiders go into the game in a higher league position than their hosts who have endured an inconsistent spell in the league.

Johnny Law's side have won two and lost three of their last five league games and sit eigth in the table with 13 points from ten games played.

Namesake Andy Law's team, meanwhile, are enjoying their best run of the season, having won their last three league games, having lost and drawn the two games before that.

They begin the weekend in fifth place in the table with 16 points from their nine games played.

However, interestingly, they are just six points behind league leaders Armagh on 22 points but who have played two games more.

Games between the two clubs are always hard-fought affairs and Saturday promises to be no different.

There are plenty of players and coaches who have spent time at the opposition club and there is arguably little that each doesn't know about the other.

The two teams enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the Intermediate Cup last week with Portstewart losing to Ballymoney Utd and Limavady getting the better at Larne Olympic.

Recent signing Declan Martin fired the Seahawks into the lead against the 'Toon' at the Joey Dunlop Centre before Josh McGreevy levelled for the home side.

And it was another January signing - Conor McGovern - who had the final say, scoring the winner for United after coming on as a sub.'

Limavady, meanwhile, had an easy passage into the fourth round courtesy of a thumping 6-0 win at Inver Park.

Dean Brown grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick while Josh Tennant weighed in with two goals.

And it was a day to remember for Aaron McLaughlin who scored his first senior goal to complete a fine afternoon for Andy Law’s men.

So, the stage is set for an interesting afternoon.

Limavady Utd appear to hold all the aces but Portstewart at home are always difficult opposition.

Perhaps a draw is the most likely outcome.

Elsewhere in the league, leaders Armagh City are at Tobermore, Bangor welcome Lisburn Distillery, Moyola Park entertain Banbridge Town and Newignton take on PSNI.