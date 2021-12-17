'We have nothing to fear' says Snoddy as Glenavon travel to the Oval

Glenavon midfielder Matthew Snoddy says that his Glenavon team mates are determined to get the three points when they take on Glentoran tonight at the Oval.

'Skimmer' scored the winning goal when the Lurgan Blues beat Coleraine last week and said that Glenavon are currently full of confidence at the moment.

“We have nothing to fear,” he told Glenavon's YouTube channel.

“We'll be going into the match looking to win, just like every other game.

“There's been a slight change to the shape and it's a shape that I really like because it allows me a bit more freedom to bomb forward and that's my sort of game. I feel like it's getting the best out of me.

“I think all of us in the team have really adapted to it and we're creating more space, we're playing better football and long may it continue.”

Meanwhile Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton, who is celebrating 10 years in charge of the Mourneview Park side this week, admitted it would be a testing encounter for his players.

“Glentoran are 11 or 12 unbeaten so they're the in-form team, but with the squad that they have you'd expect that,” he said.

“They've got some top, top players, especially at the top end of the pitch. In Robbie McDaid, Jay Donnelly and Conor McMenamin they have three players anybody would take in their side. They would get into any team in this league.

“They've a really good front line, their midfield has been playing well this past few weeks and they're solid defensively.

“It'll be a tough test for us but our boys have to relish playing against good teams like Glentoran. It'll be a test for them, so let's see if we can get one over them.”

McDaid will be available for selection for the Glens tonight after having a red card he received against Carrick Rangers rescinded.

The Glens haven't been beaten in the league since they lost 3-0 to Linfield in September, although they did lose in the Bet McLean League Cup to Coleraine on November 9.

Glenavon have won just one of the last nine meetings between the two sides, last March when goals from Robbie Garrett and Matthew Fitzpatrick earned the Lurgan men a 2-1 win.

Jay Donnelly will be the one to look out for. The former Cliftonville man, who found the net on 17 occasions last season, has scored 16 goals already this season.