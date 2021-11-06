Gareth Deane-ies Carrick Rangers

COLERAINE had goalkeeper Gareth Deane to thank for gaining a point in a scoreless draw at Carrick Rangers on Saturday.

Deane made it eight clean sheets in 12 games for the Bannsiders with a string of good saves against Stuart king's impressive side.

Indeed, had it not been for the former Linfield stopper, then the visitors would have slumped to a first defeat since losing at Cliftonville back in August.

Oran Kearney's side, so prolific in front of goal in their 11 previous league games, struggled to create anything against a resolute home defence.

Stephen Lowry's early free-kick which forced a decent save from Rangers' keeper Aaron Hogg was their only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

And they fared little better after the break, Cathair Friel's effort the only one of note in the second half.

In between times, Carrick Rangers carved out a series of good openings against a strangely hesitant Coleraine back line, particularly in the first half.

Thankfully from a Coleraine point of view Deane was equal to anything thrown at him over the course of the hour and a half.

Incredibly, Coleraine could have nicked all three points in the closing stages as second half sub' Eoin Bradley almost broke the deadlock but a goal then would have been cruel luck on their hosts.

In the end, Coleraine can be thankful that they left with anything on an afternoon when too many of their big players failed to produce what we know they're capable of.

They now have a couple of days to reflect on this performance before the arrival of Glentoran for a Bet McLean League Cup quarter-final tie at the Showgrounds on Tuesday night.

Certainly they will know that a much better performance will be required if they hope to book their place in the last four of a competition which they won the last time it was played back in 2019.

CARRICK RANGERS: 18. Aaron Hogg, 2. Kurtis Forsythe, 5. Jim Ervin, 9. Emmet McGuckin (c), 10. Gerard Kelly, 12. Ewan Kelly, 16. Matthew Mulholland, 20. Kyle Cherry, 24. Jordan Gibson, 39. Ben Tilney, 42. Lloyd Anderson.

SUBS: 38. Neil Shields (GK), 14. Ronan Kayla, 17. Jonathan Doyle, 19. Ross McGimpsey, 22. Stewart Nixon, 25. Bailey Hoy, 27. Conor Quinn

COLERAINE: 1. Gareth Deane, 2. Lyndon Kane, 5. Rodney Brown, 7. Conor McKendry, 8. Stephen Lowry, 11. Josh Carson, 15. Stephen O’Donnell (C), 17. Jamie Glackin, 18. Aaron Traynor, 26. Matthew Shevlin, 27. Cathair Friel

SUBS: 88. Alex Henderson (c), 3. Adam Mullan, 6. Aaron Jarvis, 10. Eoin Bradley, 12. Ronan Wilson, 16. Ian Parkhill, 24. Patrick Kelly