North West Junior Cup centre stage this weekend

THE meeting of neighbours and Premier League rivals Kilrea Utd and Garvagh is the pick of the ties in the North West Junior Cup this weekend.

The Clyde Park side currently head the Premier division with 13 points from their seven games played, having won of their fixtures to date.

Saturday's opponents Kilrea Utd, meanwhile, have nine points but that doesn't tell the whole story.

Kilrea have only played three league games, winning them all, hence the gap between them and the league leaders.

United are certainly one of the form teams in the top division, scoring 12 goals and conceding just three, and are nicely placed in fourth position in the table.

There is little between the sides so a draw at full-time couldn't be ruled out.

There are plenty of other interesting ties down for decision, including the meeting of Premier League side Upperlands against Morning League Division Two B side Millburn and Aghadowey's meeting with Ardmore.

Coina Rovers travel to Greysteel, Caw make the trip to Glenshane Athletic and Tullans Red Star, struggling in Morning League Division One, face a difficult game away at Churchill Utd.

Coleraine Olympic, going well in Morning League Division Two B, entertain Donemana from county Tyrone while Portstewart Reserves travel to face Foyle Wanderers.

Sperrin Athletic, bottom of Morning League Division One having lost all seven games to date, face the most difficult task of all away at Newbuildings Utd Reserves.

There are two interesting games to be played in the County Antrim Junior Shield where Morning League Division One's Glebe Rangers Reserves host Premier League side Portrush and Ballycastle Utd of the Premier League welcome Lisburn Youths to the north Antrim town.

In league action, second-placed Heights travel to face Draperstown Celtic while bragging rights will be up for grabs in the local derby between Maghera Strollers and Magherafelt Sky Blues.

Both games are in the Premier League.

In the Morning League Division One there are two derbies of sorts down for decision.

The first sees Dervock Reserves host Dunloy Reserves while the second features Portstewart Town, with just one league win to their name, at home to Portrush Reserves.

In Morning Division Two A Dunaghy and Draperstown Celtic Reserves meet while Ballycastle United Reserves take on Tullans Red Star Reserves.

FIXTURES

NORTH WEST JUNIOR CUP

Greysteel v Coina Rovers

Kilrea United v Garvagh

Upperlands v Millburn

Aghadowey v Ardmore

Glenshane Athletic v Caw

Churchill United v Tullans Red Star

Coleraine Olympic v Donemana

Newbuildings United Res v Sperrin Athletic

Foyle Wanderers v Portstewart Res

COUNTY ANTRIM JUNIOR SHIELD

Glebe Rangers Res v Portrush

Ballycastle United v Lisburn Youths

PREMIER DIVISION

Draperstown Celtic v Heights (Match Day 1)

Maghera Strollers v Magherafelt Sky Blues (Match Day 3)

MORNING DIVISION ONE

Dervock Res v Dunloy Res (Match Day 6)

Portstewart Town v Portrush Res (Match Day 7)

MORNING DIVISION TWO A

Dunaghy v Draperstown Celtic Reserves (Match Day 11)

Ballycastle United Reserves v Tullans Red Star Reserves (Match Day 11)

MORNING DIVISION TWO B

Portrush Colts v Heights Reserves (Match Day 10)

Riada v Ballymoney YM Athletic (Match Day 6)

