All the weekend's fixtures in the Coleraine & District League

All the weekend's fixtures in the Coleraine & District League
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE are plenty of big games down for decision in the Coleraine and District leagues this weekend.

Pick up a copy of Tuesday's paper for a review of the weekend action.

Weekend Fixtures

Premier Division (2pm)

Garvagh, Clyde Park - Aghadowey v Kilrea United

Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch - Ballycastle United v Garvagh

Draperstown, Cahore Road - Draperstown Celtic v Cookstown RBL Swifts

Coleraine, The Rope Walk - Heights -v Magherafelt Sky Blues

Portrush, Parker Avenue - Portrush v Maghera Strollers

Morning Division One (11am)

Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass - Glebe Rangers Reserves v Macosquin

Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass - Ballymoney United Reserves v Portstewart Town

Portstewart, The Warren - Portstewart Reserves v Portrush Reserves

Ballymoney, Fulton Park - Balnamore v Tullans Red Star

Dervock, Paddy's Park - Dervock v Dunloy Reserves

Morning Division 2A (11am)

Maghera Leisure Centre - Coina Rovers v Dunloy Development

Draperstown, Cahore Road - Draperstown Celtic Reserves v Upperlands Swifts

Coleraine, Tullans Park - Tullans Red Star Reserves v Articlave

Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch - Ballycastle United Reserves v Dunaghy

Morning Division 2B (11am)

Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields - Portstewart Town Blues v Portrush Colts

Coleraine, Anderson Park - Millburn v Heights Reserves

Tobermore, Mill Park - Glenshane Athletic v Coleraine Olympic

Ballymoney, Megaw Park - Riada vBallymoney YM Athletic

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

The generation game

Mother and daughter Alice and Annie McGill who played for Coleraine Thirds at the weekend.

The generation game

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282