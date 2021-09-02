BREAKING: Coates signs for Cliftonville

Pat Hume, wife of ex-SDLP leader John Hume, passed away
ONE time Crusaders captain Colin Coates has signed for the Crues' north Belfast rivals Cliftonville.
The Reds have posted a photo on their social media channels showing the former NI international defender signing for the Solitude club.
The 35-year-old spent 18 years at Seaview where he made 577 appearances before being released in 2020.
He spent last season at Glenavon but was a free agent after being released by the Lurgan club in the summer.
Capped six times by Northern Ireland, it's a move that is sure to spark great interest across the league - and especially in north Belfast.