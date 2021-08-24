Larne tickets on sale at The Showgrounds

Larne tickets on sale at The Showgrounds

The Danske Bank Premiership begins this Friday with the meeting of Larne and Coleraine at Inver Park.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Danske Bank Premiership is back - and so are the fans!

And not just home fans either.

No, this Friday, an estimated 600 travelling supporters will be in the stands as Coleraine kick off the new campaign away at Larne.

It marks a welcome departure for the league following the absence of the 'away day' experience throughout all of last season.

Tickets go on sale at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Tuesday and are sure to sell quickly.

Great credit must go to the Larne club and their officials for accommodating so many Bannsiders and it sets a welcome precedent for the rest of the season.

Especially since Oran Kearney's men wil be on their travels until the middle of next month when they are due to play their first game on their new 4G surface at Ballycastle Road.

Ballymena Utd will be the visitors on that occasion and, hopefully, their supporters will be in attendance too as we slowly return to some sort of normality.

In the meantime, the advice is - if you want to see Coleraine's opening league game this weekend, get yourself along to the club this evening and grab your ticket.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282