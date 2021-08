STEWART Nixon has left Coleraine and rejoined former club Carrick Rangers.

The winger departs the Showgrounds after an 18 months spell with the Bannsiders.

He has signed a three year deal with Carrick Rangers and is manager Stuart King's latest signing of a busy transfer window.

Former Ballymena Utd captaim Jim Ervine and Crusaders' forward David Cushley have also joined Carrick in the summer.