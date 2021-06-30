NIFL to supply all clubs with defibrillators

THE NI Football League can reveal that all member clubs will be provided with life-saving defibrillators ahead of the new season.

Following the distressing events at Euro 2020 in Denmark, a risk assessment by the NIFL Board outlined a desire to protect all our clubs to potentially help save the life of someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.

As a result, new defibrillators will be provided to 41 clubs within the NI Football League membership, including all teams in the Premiership, Championship, Premier Intermediate League and Women’s Premiership.

NIFL Chairman Gerard Lawlor said: “The role of the NI Football League is not just to govern but to serve and protect our membership, and this is an important service that we can offer to our clubs to protect players, supporters and staff.

“Everyone in football got a real shock at the events in Denmark a few weeks ago, so if this project saves one life over a period of time, we simply can’t put a value on that.”

“The health and welfare of the people connected with our clubs is paramount and sincere thanks to my colleagues on the NIFL Board for their support in delivering this vital support.”