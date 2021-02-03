Coleraine fail to win for first time in seven matches

A LATE goal on his debut from Paul O'Neill secured Cliftonville a share of the spoils against Coleraine on Tuesday evening.

The former Glentoran striker pounced after some sloppy defending to make it 2-2 with less than ten minutes remaining at the Showgrounds.

Earlier, Glentoran had opened the scoring through Rory Hale, the forward's ambitious lob catching Coleraine 'keeper Gareth Deane off his line.

The opening goal, coming less than five minutes after kick-off, was the start the hosts didn't expect as they targeted a seventh win in a row.

However, they responded positively to the setback, equalising through Aaron Traynor, the left-back reacting quickest after a Gareth McConaghie free-kick rebounded to him inside the box.

It was the defender's third goal on his 100th appearance for the Bannsiders and got his team right back in the game.

James McLaughlin, who makes a habit out of scoring against the Reds, did it again before half-time, supplying a neat finish to an Ian Parkhill cross to edge his side 2-1 ahead at the break.

The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession after half-time but just when it seemed the home side had weathered the storm up popped O'Neill to score in the 83rd minute.

There was still time for both sides to hit the woodwork in a frantic final few minutes - O'Neill and Parkhill the men going close - but it ended 2-2 apiece and a share of the points each.

The games continue to come thick and fast with Coleraine at home to Portadown and Cliftonville taking on Glentoran at the Oval, both on Saturday.