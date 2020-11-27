Qualification for Euros would be 'dream come true'

THERE is a strong local involvement in the NI Women's football team looking to book its place in a play-off for a place at Women's Euro 2022, beginning with a qualifier against Belarus this Friday evening.

The squad is managed by former Coleraine manager Kenny Shiels, ably assisted by his son Dean who played for Coleraine in the recent past having been signed by former manager Rodney McAree.

In its ranks, the NI Women's team boasts two Coleraine women, among them a granddaughter of former Coleraine FC chairman Hugh Wade - Lauren Wade.

A much travelled striker, Lauren currently plays for Scottish club Glasow City Women and has represented her country since 2015.

She is joined in the squad by talented midfielder Chloe McCarron who recently joined English club Birmingham City from Linfield.

NI Women will be hoping for a positive result at Seaview this evening to take into the second of a double-header, against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday evening (December 1).

"The coaching staff and players have worked so hard in terms of preparations for both the matches," said Lauren.

"The level of training has been fantastic and we all have the mentality and belief that we are to come away with nothing less than two wins.

"Our hopes are to make it to the play offs for the first time in history.

"To do this and get into the finals would be something special with Northern Ireland.

"It would be a dream come true."