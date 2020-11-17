Reds celebrate opening of new AXA Training Centre

LIVERPOOL Football Club has celebrated the opening of the club's new AXA Training Centre, just over two years since construction began under the watchful eye of NI based firm McLaughlin & Harvey.

The landmark occasion has been commemorated by the installation of a steel time capsule at the new facility, containing artefacts related to club’s rich history and some of the experiences and people who have made it what it is today.

The opening of the AXA Training Centre marks a new chapter in the club’s illustrious history.

Designed by architects KSS, with input from key Liverpool FC personnel, the club’s vision has been brought to fruition by civil engineering contractors McLaughlin & Harvey.

The new 9,200sqm AXA Training Centre creates a combined first team and U23 Academy facility, each of which has their own identity.

It boasts three full-size pitches, goalkeeping, and warm-up areas, and indoor facilities fit for Premier League Champions: including two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites.

It also includes dedicated TV studios, press conference facilities and office accommodation.

“After saying a fond farewell to Melwood last week, we are excited to be start a new era at the club, bringing our First Team and Academy operations and facilities together on one site for the first time in history," said Andy Hughes, Managing Director, Liverpool Football Club.