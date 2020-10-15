The Numbers Game

COLERAINE FC has confirmed the list of squad numbers for the 2020-21 Danske Bank Premiership campaign.

The Bannsiders kick-start their league programme this Friday night when Ballymena United are the visitors to the Ballycastle Road (KO 7:45pm).

The club's summer recruits have taken the following numbers - Gareth Deane (1), Ronan Wilson (12), Evan Tweed (14) and Howard Beverland (22).

Curtis Allen - who wore the number 35 jersey after signing in January - will now wear number 19, with Stewart Nixon taking number 21.

Goalkeeper Martin Gallagher will now wear number 20.

Squad Numbers

1. Gareth Deane

2. Lyndon Kane

3. Adam Mullan

4. Aaron Canning

5. Steven Douglas

6. Aaron Jarvis

7. Ben Doherty

8. Stephen Lowry

9. James McLaughlin

10. Eoin Bradley

11. Josh Carson

12. Ronan Wilson

13. Gareth McConaghie

14. Evan Tweed

15. Stephen O’Donnell

16. Ian Parkhill

17. Jamie Glackin

18. Aaron Traynor

19. Curtis Allen

20. Martin Gallagher

21. Stewart Nixon

22. Howard Beverland