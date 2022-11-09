Friendship photography in focus

A GROUP of young people from the YEAR Project at Causeway Rural and Urban Network (CRUN) and Mae Murray Foundation have been working together on a photography project since early 2021.

Both organisations are members of Causeway Loneliness Network.

Loneliness is an issue many age groups had been experiencing before lockdown but concerns have been raised by numerous agencies including Mental Health Foundations evidencing statistics that clearly the pandemic has made things worse particularly for young people.

One survey highlighted that 77% of young people feel the pandemic has made them feel lonelier and that young people were particularly at risk of loneliness during this time.

Causeway Loneliness Network was set up in December 2019 following a need identified by Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Causeway Coast and Glens Council under Community Planning to provide a co-ordinated and consistent approach to preventing and addressing loneliness within Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The Network includes a wide range of stakeholders from the community, voluntary and statutory sectors amongst its membership.



INITIATIVES

A number of key initiatives have been introduced by the Network including Chatty Cafes, Chatty Benches and the Kindness Postbox.

During early 2021 with the support of Eddie Aiken, Medical Photographer from Causeway Hospital, the group were tasked with taking photographs highlighting loneliness through the eyes of young people and how they were coping with the lockdowns with the aim of including them in a 2022 wall planner.

As a result of the two groups coming together through photography it was agreed more needed to be done to further increase their knowledge and skills in photography so the group became involved with the organisation ‘Belfast Exposed’ under the expert direction of Mervyn Smyth.

He said, “Through various meet ups the group have got to know each other very well and have made new friends. Both groups would not have known each other before the project started.”

As the group’s confidence increased they were also offered the opportunity to complete their OCN in photography through Belfast Exposed to acknowledge learning and new skills achieved by the young people.

One of the main aims of the group was to exhibit their work and this has already taken place at the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena between 17th-25th October. Between 25 and 30 pieces of the group’s work were displayed in the Braid Arts Centre during the period.



LAUNCH

Meanwhile the official launch took place in Flowerfields Arts Centre on Saturday, November 5 with the exhibition running to Saturday, December 17 2022.

Thelma Dillion, Chair of Causeway Loneliness Network said, “Causeway Loneliness Network are very pleased to have been able to support this very worthwhile project which has increased young people’s skills and knowledge in photography and importantly provided an opportunity for them to come together socially.”

Michele Loughrey from YEAR Project @ CRUN addedd, “We are very aware of the impact of Loneliness on young people in our area and we were delighted to take part in this project.

“Being part of the Causeway Loneliness Network means the voice of young people gets heard in our area meaning we can link with partner agencies who can better help support young people manage their loneliness.

“If we can help young people manage loneliness early in life they will be better equipped to handle it should they experience it again later. Being part of this photography project has not only shown young people they aren’t alone but has given them new skills, qualifications and friends.”

Laura from Mae Murray Foundation said, “We were delighted that our young members had the opportunity to connect with the young people from YEAR, bringing people of all-abilities together, creating new friendships.

“Many of our members, of all ages, are socially isolated and experience loneliness, due to lack of opportunities to take part in their local community. This project has raised awareness that loneliness is something that anyone of any age can experience.’’