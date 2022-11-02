Landowners set to be approached over North Coast greenway

THE owners of land between Bushmills and Portrush are being asked if they are willing to sell ground needed for a greenway linking NI's premiere resort with its most popular tourist attraction.

With an estimated cost of £3.5m, the project, backed by Tourism NI, is already the subject of a council feasibility study.

It would see a walking and cycle route established between Portrush and the existing railway-side path between Bushmills and the Causeway.

At a closed-doors meeting of the council's Leisure and Development Committee earlier this month, members gave officers permission to contact landowners along the proposed route.

According to committee minutes, they are to “establish if the land required for this project is likely to become available via voluntary sale agreement.”

Members were warned that failure to secure co-operation would be “problematic.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Council is already conducting a feasibility study on creating a greenway along the 27km abandoned railway between Ballymoney to Ballycastle.

Both projects have been identified as suitable for Westminster Growth Deal cash and score highly in assessments of likely tourism benefits.

The Coleraine/Giants Causeway scheme scores better when technical feasibility and its overall contribution to the network is taken into account.

It's understood it was Tourism NI who suggested linking the two projects under the Growth Deal banner.

GREENWAY PROJECT



TNI told the Chronicle: “If successful this Greenway project would present an opportunity to better link nearby towns and villages with the Giant’s Causeway, spread visitors through the wider region, increase dwell time and contribute to more overnight stays.

“Our research indicates that relaxed scenic walking trails with opportunities to learn about local culture, visit historic sites and hear local stories are highly appealing.”

The council gave the go-ahead for contact with landowners along the Ballycastle route earlier this year.

At the time elected members were told the ideal scenario was that the council reaches a voluntary agreement with each landowner to purchase the required section of their land.

A report indicated that once ‘in principle’ agreements are reached, it will be up to Stormont's Land and Property Service (LPS) to complete the purchase.

Compensation usually includes the commercial value of the land, legal costs and any gates, hedges or fencing required to secure the site and protect the landowner’s other assets and interests.

Land and Property Committee members also agreed the use of compulsory purchase “as a tool of last resort, subject to council agreement.”

An officer from the Strategic Investment Board (SIB) advised members it was critical “given the enormous costs and challenges of acquiring land from multiple owners.”

The ability of Council to acquire land was essential, he said.