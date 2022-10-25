The last Squirrel Safari of 2022 - don't miss it!

Squirreltober is month of Red Squirrel Safaris across the Glens of antrim.

These Safaris are to educate and help people to spot red squirrels in the Glens.

This year Squirreltober has been a fantastic success with walks and talks across the glens we have engaged with several primary school classes along with the home schooling network and brought red squirrels to over 170 pupils in all. We have partnered with story telling festivals mixing our knowledge in nature and their love for nature and woodland story's and tails.

The last public Red Squirrel Safari for Squirreltober will be this Saturday 29th October at 10am in Ballycastle forest (as featured in BBC1's Country File 2019)

Meeting at the forest entire on Fairhill street Ballycastle.

Booking is a must. To book txt 07742841273

The walk is not suitable for prams.

Visit our Facebook page for more information.