‘Charity’s Angel Tree will remember those we loved and lost to cancer’

Tuesday 25 October 2022 15:08

THE GILLIAN Adams Angel Foundation will be decorating a tree at St Patrick's Church of Ireland's, Christmas tree festival and they are inviting members of the community to help them remember their loved ones.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Adele Elder said that although the last few years have been hard on their charity, they are pleased to still be able to help members of the community during their very difficult times.
Mum-of-three, Gillian, from Armoy, sadly passed away in 2015 after a bowel cancer diagnosis, leaving a heartbroken family circle, including her three sons, who wanted to make a difference in her memory.
Following Gillian’s death, her sisters-in-law Adele and Cynthia started the Gillian Adams Angel Foundation.
Adele told the Chronicle in a previous interview “When Gillian died we wanted to give something back to the community as the care that she had received from the local nurses was second to none. So we got together with her district nurse and after a discussion with her we learned of the real struggles and hardship that this deadly disease can bring to a family.”
She added: “We heard about families who couldn’t afford to turn the heating on because they had to give up work after being diagnosed with cancer. Some of them were really struggling with food and to get dinners made. It was difficult for them to keep the house clean and keep the usual daily routines going.

*For more see this week's Ballycastle Chronicle (including the dates of the Christmas tree festival)

