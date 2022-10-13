Telling stories in the Glens of Antrim

COME and listen to fine stories and music in the heart of the Glens of Antrim!

The Glens Storytelling Festival is back from 20th – 23rd October with a wide range of live events, following two years of pre-recorded and online sessions.

This festival which is now in its 10th year celebrates the beauty of The Glens area and of its rich heritage of storytelling and music.

Public events will take place at venues from Ballycastle to Islandmagee, from Rathlin Island to The Sheddings.

There will be story walks and sessions aimed at all the family.

In addition a programme of outreach activities is being organised in libraries, schools and residential homes.

Having developed a wide international audience during the pandemic, they are scheduling one online storyswap session so our friends around the world can still join to listen in.

Local tellers and musicians will be joined by special guests from England, America and from across the island of Ireland.

This year’s festival is being organised by the Armstrong Storytelling Trust www.armstory.org.uk with The Glens Storytelling and Cultural Heritage Group

They are partnering with Ballycastle Museum, the Glens Red Squirrel Group, the Lurig Drama Group, Libraries NI. and the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust and Poetry Ireland.