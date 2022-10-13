NI Ultimate DJs to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI

THIS autumn NI Ultimate DJs will be hosting an epic weekend of events, to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI.

The events are sponsored by Baird Sound Systems and will take place on Friday November 18 and 19 at the Atlantic Bar, Portrush.

The weekend of events will be the first of their kind and will see both local and international DJs perform, such a DJ Hammy B, DJ Muza J, DJ Tegula, X-Ray and many many more.

Doors will open at 8pm and the team of DJs are asking for a minimum donation of £10 per person.

John Murray aka DJ Muza J from NI Ultimate DJs said, “We would like to encourage everyone in the Northern Ireland to get behind our epic event, as its sure to be an amazing weekend!

“We have some amazing DJs performing and fantastic support from the local community, including the Atlantic Bar. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for facilitating our unique event.

“We are asking for a minimum of £10 donation at the door and will be putting on an amazing show for everyone in attendance!

“As we are all road users, we never know quite know when you will need the assistance of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service team and I appreciate the value this lifesaving service can bring to areas with extended travel times, for specialist emergency care.”



INCIDENTS

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) responds on average to two incidents daily, somewhere in Northern Ireland.

Since the service first launched in July 2017, the HEMS has been tasked on over 3,093 occasions.

The charity Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the HEMS for Northern Ireland.

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre hospital care direct to the casualty, with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager said , “John and the NI Ultimate DJ team are a real inspiration, organising this unique fundraising event, combining their passion for DJing and support for their local Air Ambulance.

“We are just so delighted that they have chosen to support Air Ambulance NI in this unique way.

“As a service we rely heavily on charitable donations to keep the medical team in the air, delivering critical care to patients who have suffered trauma throughout Northern Ireland - without continued support, the team simply couldn’t fly. Every single penny counts.

“With a daily fundraising need of £5,500, we are so grateful to John and the whole team of NI Ultimate DJ’s, for this wonderful opportunity.

“I would like to encourage everyone to support their fundraising events on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th November, as it is sure to be an unforgettable weekend!”

Air Ambulance NI needs to raise £2m each year to maintain this service so public donations are crucial.

If you would like to support this life-saving service, there are a number of exciting upcoming events you can participate in including a Christmas abseil, Belfast City Marathon or you could organise your own event with the charity’s support.

Find out more and sign up to a challenge that suits you by visiting www.airambulanceni.org alternatively you can contact the charity directly by emailing info@airambulanceni.org or calling 028 9262 2677.